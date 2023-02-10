Blair William & Co. IL Sells 21,184 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.39% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $145.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,777 shares of company stock worth $15,287,938. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

