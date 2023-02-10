Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.