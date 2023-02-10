Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 45,490 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of Exelixis worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $27,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

EXEL opened at $17.58 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,419,050. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

