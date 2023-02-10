Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $50,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 134.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.53 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

