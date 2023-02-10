Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on T. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

