Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.18 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SHAK opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.25.

Several analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

