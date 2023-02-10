Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

NYSE:FDX opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

