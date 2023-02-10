Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

