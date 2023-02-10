Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZM opened at $76.77 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $152.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

