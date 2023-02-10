Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.