Blair William & Co. IL Buys 435 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,692,000 after acquiring an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.