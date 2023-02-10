Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Unity Software worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $39.95 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.