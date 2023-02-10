Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,833,000 after buying an additional 526,630 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

