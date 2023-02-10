Blackstone Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus reduced their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

BX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

