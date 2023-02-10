BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $21.17 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00434977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.93 or 0.28813638 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00443029 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

