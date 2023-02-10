Bitcoin Latinum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 107.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $377.28 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 113.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

