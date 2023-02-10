Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNOX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNOX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

