Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Bionano Genomics Price Performance
BNGO stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.25. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
