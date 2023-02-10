BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $226,170.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Todd Berard sold 501 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $8,466.90.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 221,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,529. The firm has a market cap of $991.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 350,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

