BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $103.37 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $335.82 million and approximately $103.37 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $116.50 or 0.00535494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,206,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,553 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
