Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

