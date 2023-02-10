Bibber David Sean Van Sells 2,250 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Rating) insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HAYN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 65,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,182. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

