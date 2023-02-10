Bibber David Sean Van Sells 2,250 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Haynes International Stock Performance

HAYN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 65,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,182. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

