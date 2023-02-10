BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 4,718.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Up 21.5 %

BetterLife Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 42,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

