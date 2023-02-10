Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,614,713 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,614,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $67,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

