Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 10,540 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Aptiv worth $128,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $116.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

