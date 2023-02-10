Bessemer Group Inc. Has $85.15 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $85,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

