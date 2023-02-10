Bessemer Group Inc. Has $63.66 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $63,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.