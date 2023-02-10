Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 16,603 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 988,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $120,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on A. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048.

A stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

