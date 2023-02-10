Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,893 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $76,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

