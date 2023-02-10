Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $215.80 million and $2.12 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

