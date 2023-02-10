Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $320.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.35.

SAIA stock opened at $277.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

