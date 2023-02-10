Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $320.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.35.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $277.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

