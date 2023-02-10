Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.85 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.