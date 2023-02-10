Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

