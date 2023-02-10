Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.55. 73,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.40. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

