Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 476.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,452. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

