Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €113.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BMW opened at €99.46 ($106.95) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €88.50 and a 200 day moving average of €81.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

