Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 5,580,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Baxter International

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $340,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.