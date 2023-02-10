Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

