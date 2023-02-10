Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.68 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

