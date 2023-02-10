Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 606.7% in January

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basanite Trading Down 7.5 %
OTCMKTS:BASA traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 415,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,980. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Basanite Company Profile
