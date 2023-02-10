Barrington Research Comments on Haemonetics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Stock Down 3.1 %

HAE opened at $80.41 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.