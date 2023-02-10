Barclays Raises Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target to $10.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 306,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 87,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

