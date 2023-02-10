Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $757,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.79 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

