Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,630 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.