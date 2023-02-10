Bank of Hawaii Purchases Shares of 1,435 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

