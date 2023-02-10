Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Express were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.64. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

