Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

