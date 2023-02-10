Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ventas were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 2.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

