Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

