Bank of Hawaii Buys 593 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.
Insider Activity
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
