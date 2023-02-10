Bank of Hawaii Buys 593 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

